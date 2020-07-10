Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Lee Kidd denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was found guilty by jurors

A man who repeatedly stabbed his brother in the face and neck with a large knife has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Lee Kidd plunged the 8in (20cm) long kitchen knife into his brother Callum's neck and cheek during a drunken row at his Carlisle home on 23 October.

He told his injured brother "I hope you die", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Kidd, 41, had denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was found guilty by jurors.

Callum Kidd suffered three deep wounds, underwent surgery and has been left physically and mentally scarred, the court heard.

'Senseless violence'

In a victim impact statement, Mr Kidd said: "I feel angry. Angry that my own brother could have killed me and caused my children to lose their dad."

Judge Nicholas Barker found Kidd, of Coney Street in Currock, where the incident took place, had been provoked and concluded his attack was not premeditated.

However, he told Lee Kidd: "None of that can excuse your actions. They were highly, highly dangerous.

"You took up what was, without doubt, the most threatening and dangerous implement available and used that on your own brother.

"The multiple blows are a demonstration of what your intention was. The sites of these blows is another demonstration of what your intention was."

Det Matthew Rees, of Cumbria police, said Kidd used "senseless violence", adding: "This is a great result putting a violent offender behind bars."

