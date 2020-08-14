Sellafield chemical find prompts bomb squad visit Published duration 14 August

image copyright Sellafield image caption Sellafield reprocesses and stores nearly all of Britain's nuclear waste

Part of the Sellafield site in Cumbria has been evacuated and an explosives disposal team called in after the discovery of dangerous chemicals.

Organic peroxide, which is potentially dangerous if not stored at the right temperature, was found on Thursday during a check at the Magnox plant.

Sellafield said the risk was identified as a conventional safety issue rather than a nuclear safety risk.

Sellafield reprocesses and stores nuclear waste.

The Magnox plant, which began a controlled permanent shutdown earlier this year, is segregated from other operations at the site.

A spokesperson for Sellafield Ltd said: "As a precautionary measure, a controlled evacuation of the Magnox Reprocessing Plant was carried out yesterday in order to investigate the chemical and devise the appropriate course of action.

"The plant will remain non-operational while the chemical is disposed of.

"As ever, our priority remains the protection of our workforce, community and the environment."

A report in 2018 following a similar incident where explosive disposal experts had to be called to the Sellafield site, found staff at the nuclear plant had failed to recognise the risks posed by out of date chemicals.

