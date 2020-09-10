Cumbria nuclear police officer medal hearing finds gross misconduct Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Sellafield image caption The Civil Nuclear Constabulary guards sites such as Sellafield in Cumbria

A senior officer in the police force that guards nuclear sites has kept his job after wearing military medal ribbons to which he was not entitled.

Supt Glenn McAleavey wore the ribbons at a private ceremony hosted by the Cumbria Police chief constable in 2012.

They represented military service in Afghanistan and Iraq, although he had not served in either conflict, a misconduct hearing was told.

The panel ruled this amounted to gross misconduct.

It found Supt McAleavey's actions were also discreditable conduct and a breach of professional behaviour standards and he was given a final written warning.

The firearms officer served as a royal marine before joining the Civil Nuclear Constabulary in 2007.

He was a sergeant at the time of the award ceremony.