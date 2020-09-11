Sex offender, 92, spared jail for historical sex offences Published duration 21 hours ago

image copyright Google image caption The judge said the 92-year-old would have needed a "significant input of resources" in prison

A 92-year-old man has been spared prison for sexual assaults on two girls, some committed four decades ago.

Fredrick Arthur Bartlett, of Kirkby Stephen, told one of the girls "this was their little secret, and that she should not tell".

What Bartlett had done was revealed during counselling the women had as adults, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to three indecent assaults in the 1970s and 1980s and two sexual assaults in the past decade.

His barrister, Judith McCullough, said he had declining physical and mental health and had Alzheimer's disease.

"I would seek to persuade the court there are exceptional circumstances in this case," she told the court.

Judge Nicholas Barker said Bartlett, of Newbiggin-on-Lune, would require a "significant input of resources" in a prison system already stretched by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he had committed crimes for his own "perverted satisfaction" Bartlett was a "very old man" with a "number of health complications", Judge Barker said,

He sentenced him to two-years in jail suspended for 24 months and ordered him to sign the sex offenders register for a decade.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.