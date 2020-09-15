Lee McKnight death: Sixth person charged with murder Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

A 17-year-old boy is the sixth person to be charged with murdering a man in Cumbria.

The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area of Carlisle on 24 July.

Five people, who are all from the city and include a mother and daughter, have already been charged with Mr McKnight's murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was initially charged with assisting an offender.

He is due to appear before North and West Cumbria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

image caption The arrests were made at separate addresses in Carlisle on Wednesday

Carol Edgar, 46, and Coral Edgar, 25, both of Charles Street; Jamie Davison, 25, of Beverly Rise, and Paul Roberts, 50, of Grey Street, all in Carlisle, were the first to be charged with killing Mr McKnight.

Arron Mark Graham, 25, from Blackwell Road in Carlisle, became the fifth person to be charged his with murder.