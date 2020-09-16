Lee McKnight death: Sixth person charged with murder Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

A 17-year-old boy is the sixth person to be charged with murdering a man in Cumbria.

The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area of Carlisle on 24 July.

Five people from the city, including a mother and daughter, have already been charged with Mr McKnight's murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded by magistrates to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday.

Previously accused of assisting an offender, he listened on a video link as the court clerk announced he now faced a further charge of murdering Mr McKnight.

No plea was entered.

Carol Edgar, 46, and Coral Edgar, 25, both of Charles Street, Jamie Davison, 25, of Beverly Rise, Paul Roberts, 50, of Grey Street, and Arron Mark Graham, 25, from Blackwell Road, are due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 12 October, charged with Mr McKnight's murder.