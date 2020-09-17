Coronavirus: Barrow 'six people, two households' advice given Published duration 28 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Cumbria County Council image caption The rate of cases in Barrow has risen over the past ten days

New "six people, two households" advice has been published in a Cumbrian town after a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The number of cases in Barrow has risen to 34 from 23 in the past week, with the rate per 100,000 people at 50.7 in the week to 14 September.

Cumbria County Council said it was taking action to avoid government intervention and more restrictive local lockdown measures.

Director of public health Colin Cox said the rise was "very concerning".

"Barrow is not yet seeing the level of infection in places like Oldham, but without action, this is clearly where we are heading," he said.

The advice would be reviewed in two weeks, he said.

The number of people allowed to meet indoors or outdoors is already capped at six in England but the number of households is not officially limited.

But Barrow residents are now being "strongly advised" that those groups should involve people from no more than two households at any one time.

The advice was intended to reduce social contact but also aid local contact tracing efforts, the council said.

The authority is also introducing restrictions on visitors to care homes and non-essential visitors to schools from Monday.

There are already restrictions on visitors to Furness General Hospital, where 15 patients with Covid-19 are being treated.

Barrow has the highest rate of new positive cases in Cumbria, up from zero on 30 August.

Council leader Stewart Young said the "signs in the Barrow area are all pointing in the wrong direction".

"It may not look right now that huge numbers of people are being infected, but without action, we know where this will end up," he said.