Bowness-on-Solway art trail showcases Cumbria's beauty

image copyright Alison Critchlow image caption Visitors get an inside look at the studios of the artists who are all influenced by the area

An art trail is being held taking people on a tour of Cumbria's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The Around the Island Art Trail is a six-mile (10km) route around Bowness-on-Solway, inviting people inside the homes and studios of five artists.

In its second year, the event has been organised to follow social distancing rules by limiting numbers in studios.

It is hoped the tour will "bring people together" and be a "glimmer of hope in the bleakest of moments".

image copyright Roger Golding image caption Artists Rowena Beaty, Alison Critchlow, Roger Golding, Hilary Rose Burt and Jonathan Leech will discuss their techniques with visitors

Artist Alison Critchlow said: "I think this is the sort of event lots of people will enjoy. It's a really different experience looking at art in the place where it is made.

"In my case I think visiting the area helps to make sense of the paintings. I spend a lot of time drawing outside and so the shoreline here and ebb and flow of the Solway are at the heart of much of my recent work."

Inside the homes and studios of the artists, visitors can discuss their work and techniques and the natural environment that inspires it from sculptures, oil painting, woodturning and print making.

image copyright Alison Critchlow image caption The work on the trail is inspired by the landscape of the coastal area of Bowness-on-Solway which is known locally as 'the island'

The number of visitors will be limited at the venues, with time slots, one way systems and hand sanitiser on site. The tour is also being made available online.

Ms Critchlow said: "This year more than most it feels especially important to provide an inspiring art trail.

"I hope people will be uplifted and inspired by their visit in all sorts of ways. When times are tough we need the arts more than ever."

The Around The Island Art Trail - Weekends with a Difference takes place on 19 and 20 and 26 and 27 September.

