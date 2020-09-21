Carlisle motorist admits deliberately driving into man Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Daniel James English admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A motorist has admitted deliberately driving into a man leaving him with numerous injuries including multiple skull fractures.

Daniel James English, 31, smashed his Audi A4 into his 46-year-old victim in Ullswater Road, Carlisle, in January.

The victim's jaw needed to be rebuilt and he remains unable to leave his house, Carlisle Crown Court.

English is due to be sentenced on Thursday after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was remanded in custody along with Claire Porter, 33, of Greta Avenue, Carlisle, who admitted assisting an offender having helped English evade police after the crash on 13 January.

'Suffers nightmares'

English's victim needed to be airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Infirmary.

English, of Stonegarth, Carlisle, had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent but changed his plea to guilty on the day his trial was due to start.

The court heard his admission was based on there being "a lack of premeditation and a degree of provocation" before the incident.

Prosecutor Joseph Allman said the victim underwent shoulder surgery and "still suffers from nightmares".

"It is still too early to say whether he will ever be pain-free," Mr Allman said.

Recorder Nicholas Clarke warned English "the only penalty can be a custodial sentence".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.