Five Workington pupils excluded after girl attacked Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A member of the public was said to have "bravely intervened" and comforted the victim

Five secondary school pupils in Workington have been excluded after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted in a park.

The attack happened in Vulcan Park on 21 September and was filmed on a phone. It involved 20 pupils, mainly from Year 8, at St Joseph's Catholic High School.

The school's head teacher Jacky Kennedy said the victim had been "manipulated" by other students to go to park.

Cumbria Police confirmed the girl had suffered head injuries.

A member of the public is thought to have "bravely intervened" and comforted the victim.

'deliberately get involved'

Cumbria Police said officers were called to the park just after 15:00 BST on the day of the attack.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Kennedy described the attack as "horrific".

A senior member of staff who spent a day interviewing pupils to find out what had happened said: "Some were in the wrong place at the wrong time, but a large number were there because they wanted to be.

"As a result, five students have been excluded and one will be considered for an even more serious consequence.

"Young people will go with the crowd and not think of the consequences. Others will deliberately get involved. Some actively encourage this type of behaviour. Those that did this have been excluded."

'Misuse social media'

Ms Kennedy said that the school was "built on kindness and compassion", but none of the students went for help or let the school know.

"That is why I have taken a hard line," she wrote.

The school has urged parents to be vigilant over their children's use of social media, after staff learned that online activity over a weekend "was at the beginning" of the sequence of events leading to the attack.

"Whilst social media is now part of everyday life, it can be very difficult for some students to deal with," she added.

"But we need parents to be vigilant. Children will misuse social media and your expectations of use need to be clear."

Parents have praised the school's handling of the situation, leaving positive messages of support online.