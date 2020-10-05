Cleator Moor teenage girl groper 'gives men a bad name'
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl as she got off a night bus "gives men a bad name", a judge has said.
Joshua Rudd, 25, treated the girl like a "piece of meat" when he grabbed her bottom, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The girl said the assault had left her anxious and vulnerable and is "worried it will happen again".
Rudd was sentenced to two months, suspended for two years, after he admitted his crime.
The court heard Rudd, of Duke Street in Cleator Moor, was drunk when he struck up a conversation with the girl on a night-time bus on 19 June last year.
'It's not alright'
She told him her age, but when she went to leave he asked her for a kiss and grabbed her.
After the girl told her mother and a social media campaign was mounted to identify the groper, Rudd went into a police station and was picked out as the man responsible.
"You give men a bad name," Judge Andrew QC Jefferies told Rudd, adding that he had treated the girl "like a piece of meat".
"Women will say 'all men are like this' and 'they think it is fine to go around squeezing strange girl's bums on buses'.
"I want young men to realise 'no, it's not alright'."
Rudd, who was spared jail due to personal difficulties, must complete a rehabilitation requirement, sex offender treatment course and sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.