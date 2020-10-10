Covid-19: Cumbria Police officer virus-related assaults increasing
- Published
Assaults on police officers by suspects spitting and claiming to have Covid-19 are increasing, Cumbria Police has said.
The force said attacks against officers were up 40% so far this year and spitting threats had hampered arrests.
In May, the Police Superintendents' Association called for spit guards to protect against coronavirus-related biting, coughing and spitting.
A force spokesman said the assaults were "deplorable".
"Incidents like these have the potential to remove officers from the front line as well as cause a great deal of distress," he said.
"All emergency workers, whether they be a police officer, paramedic, nurse, firefighter or another emergency worker, should be able to go about their working day without the risk of assault."
There were 370 assaults on officers in the 12 months up to March this year.
On Thursday it was announced the county would get £256,274 from the government to pay for coronavirus marshals.
Some would work on High Streets, answering questions and advising members of the public to put on face coverings.
Others would be tasked with preventing groups mixing and advising local businesses. They would also provide a visible presence within the night-time economy.
The money will be split across the six borough councils as follows: Allerdale £51,260; Barrow £44,060; Carlisle £55,848; Copeland £40,804; Eden £23,700; South Lakeland £40,602, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
