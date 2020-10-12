Aspatria's Sealy factory jobs saved in bed company deal
A bed factory in Cumbria which was set to close with the loss of more than 250 jobs has secured its future.
Silentnight Group, owner of the Sealy bed facility in Aspatria, announced in May that it was earmarked for closure due to declining profits and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
A consultation into the future of its 267 strong workforce had begun.
It has now confirmed Temper Sealy has "reacquired the rights and assets to manufacture and distribute" products.
The purchase deal is in conjunction with the company's Asian joint venture partner, Sealy Australia.
Adrian Fawcett, chairman of the Silentnight Group, said: "This is a good outcome for the Sealy team and business through what has been an uncertain period."
The move was welcomed by Mark Jenkinson, the MP for Workington.
He said: "We've been working closely with stakeholders including current owner Silentnight, the new owner Tempur Sealy, Allerdale Borough Council and Cumbria Partnerships to secure that purchase and to enable the protection of those jobs."