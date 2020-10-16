Workington Town rugby player jailed for busy bar attack
A rugby player who left a man with a facial scar after punching him in a busy bar has been jailed.
Gordon Maudling, 29, who played for Workington Town, punched the man twice in Whitehaven leaving him with a piece of cartilage sticking out of his face.
Maudling, who claimed the man had previously "goaded" him, admitted causing actual bodily harm.
He also admitted cocaine possession and was jailed for nine months at Carlisle Crown Court.
The court heard Maudling, of Dalegarth Avenue, Whitehaven, was "tipsy" when he entered the busy Generations bar at about 22:00 GMT on 19 January.
'Blood everywhere'
His victim had just been served at the bar when Maudling attacked him, the court heard.
"As he picked up his pint and turned around to walk away he was immediately punched twice in the face by the defendant," prosecutor Tim Evans said.
"So hard that he dropped his pint immediately and fell to the floor, hitting his face on a table as he did so."
A witness said Maudling walked away as if nothing had happened and there was "blood everywhere".
'Not learned lesson'
The victim's nose was cut open, a piece of cartilage was seen sticking out of his face and he was left with significant disfigurement and a large scar.
The man was concerned his scar would give the impression "he was a fighter", Mr Evans said, adding: "He is not at all."
The court was told Maudling - a second row former joint player of the year - was a family man currently in work, although he has two previous convictions for assault, one of which saw him receive a suspended prison sentence in 2014.
Judge Nicholas Barker told him: "You are a powerfully built man and it was said your blows were extremely hard.
"You have not learned your lesson."
