Cumbria's A595 bypass plan secures £12m government boost
A major road linking Barrow and West Cumbria which passes through a "notorious bottleneck" looks set to be upgraded after a £12m government boost.
Work to the A595 at Grizebeck will see a new 1km (0.62mile) bypass replace the current route at Dove Ford Farm, after years of "relentless campaigning."
Leaders say it will improve business and significantly reduce journey times.
Plans are subject to approval but if passed work could begin by July 2022, with the road opening in 2024.
Most funding for the £14.9m project will come from the Department for Transport, through the government's Major Road Network investment programme, with the remainder from the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership.
A crossing for farm vehicles and cyclists will be installed, as well as more space for pedestrians, in plans drawn up by the county council.
Conservative Simon Fell, MP for Barrow and Furness, said: "It beggars belief that the main A-road from Barrow to Sellafield is through a farmyard.
"Finally that situation can be righted, making the road far safer and much more reliable for locals and commuters alike, and Furness a more attractive place to do business."
Jo Lappin, chief executive at Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, the stretch of road has suffered from serious delays and accidents.
"This investment will significantly improve journey times, increase safety and resilience and help unlock economic and business investments," she added.