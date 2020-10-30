Covid: Carlisle to move into tier two restrictions
- Published
Related Topics
Carlisle is to move into tier two coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, the government has announced.
Households in the city will no longer be allowed to mix indoors in any setting - in homes or elsewhere - from 00:01.
It recorded 262 new cases in the week to Monday, giving an infection rate of 241 cases per 100,000 people, against the English average of 225.
Carlisle has a population of about 108,000 people.
Pubs and restaurants will also have to close at 22:00 as part of the tier two high alert level.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.