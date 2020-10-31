Covid: Carlisle moves into tier 2 restrictions
Carlisle has moved into tier two coronavirus restrictions, with households in the city no longer allowed to mix indoors in any setting.
It came into effect from midnight, just hours after it was announced.
The Labour leader of Cumbria County Council said it had taken them by surprise, describing the short notice as an "omnishambles".
The decision, which effects a population of more than 108,000, will be reviewed in two weeks' time.
Carlisle recorded 262 new cases in the week to Monday, giving an infection rate of 241 cases per 100,000 people, against the English average of 225.
The city now appears on an updated list of tier two areas on the government's website after being added at about noon on Friday.
