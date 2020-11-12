John Cingelis stabbing: Blair Dixon killed man in hat row
- Published
A drug dealer stabbed a man to death in a row over a £135 hat.
Blair Dixon had been on trial for murdering John Cingelis but the hearing at Carlisle Crown Court ended when he admitted manslaughter.
Dixon stabbed Mr Cingelis, 37, in the chest having falsely believed the victim had stolen his Canada Goose beanie.
The 25-year-old defendant, who was jailed for 12 years, later found he had left the hat at another friend's house.
Dixon's co-accused Alfonso Bitton, 25, was acquitted of murder.
The court heard Mr Cingelis suffered a single "unsurvivable" knife wound to the chest at his home in Brantwood Avenue, Carlisle, on the morning of 12 April.
A prosecutor told jurors Dixon "fatally stabbed" Mr Cingelis as he was "incensed by the misapprehension" that the victim had taken his hat.
A friend of the victim was also stabbed in the arm during the violence.
Dixon, of Welsh Road in Carlisle, also admitted unlawfully wounding and previously pleaded guilty to possessing a knife, which was found by police in a storm drain.
The court heard he could afford the expensive hat because he admitted to being a "small-time drug dealer".
