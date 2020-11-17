Van driver in court over fatal crash
A van driver has appeared in court over a crash in which an off-duty police officer was killed.
PC Oliver Evans' Triumph motorbike and a Royal Mail Bipper van collided on the A683 at Middleton, in Cumbria, on 16 September last year.
At Carlisle Crown Court, Graham Ellison, 59, of Back Lane, Warton, near Carnforth, Lancashire, denied driving without due care and attention.
He was granted unconditional bail and will stand trial at the court in July.
Mr Evans, 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was based at Cumbria Police's mobile support group at Kendal.
Chief Constable Michelle Skeer described him as a "dedicated, professional officer".
