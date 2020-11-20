BBC News

Covid: Carlisle school pupils to study at home for a further week

Published
image copyrightRose &Trev Clough/Geograph
image captionThe outbreak at the school has been described as "very significant"

An entire school has been told to study from home for a further week following 95 coronavirus cases.

The Richard Rose Central Academy in Carlisle said it had recorded 78 positive cases among pupils and a further 17 among its staff.

Home learning arrangements put in place this week will continue from Monday.

In a letter to parents, Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council's director of public health, described the outbreak as "very significant".

Pupils were already studying at home this week after a "large proportion" of teaching staff had to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Parents and carers have again been encouraged to book coronavirus tests for students in an effort to "make sure when they return to school the infection does not start spreading again".

Mr Cox added the school had "been working incredibly hard to manage this situation and has followed all public health advice closely".

Acknowledging home-schooling had "made things difficult for many parents", the academy thanked families for their "patience and tolerance".

