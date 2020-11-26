Covid-19: Cumbria to go to tier 2 after lockdown
Cumbria is to be placed in tier two - high alert - when lockdown ends on 2 December, the government has announced.
The rules mean households cannot mix indoors and people must follow the rule of six if meeting outdoors.
In the week to 21 November, there was a small rise in cases in the Carlisle and South Lakeland District council areas, and a decrease elsewhere in the county.
The system will be regularly reviewed, with the first scheduled for 16 December.
Many areas have been put into tier three, including all of the North East.
In tier two, pubs and restaurants which serve "substantial meals" will be allowed to be operate with table service, but must stop serving by 10pm and close by 11pm.
Spectators will be allowed at outdoor and indoor sport events, or at performances and shows, but with a maximum crowd capacity outdoors of 50% or 2,000 people, whichever is smaller, and indoor 1,000 people.
