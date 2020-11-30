Cleator Moor man Jordan Mattinson jailed for hammer attack
- Published
A man who attacked his partner with a hammer during an hour-long violent assault at their home has been jailed.
Jordan Mattinson, 36, "kicked off" on his girlfriend of 16 years as she slept, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He repeatedly squeezed, smacked, and kicked her before hitting her with the hammer. He then tried to cut his own face with a meat cleaver.
Mattinson, previously of Melbreak Avenue, Cleator Moor, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
He was jailed for two years two months after recorder Lawrence McDonald told him: "One can only imagine the fear that she must have felt."
'Serious harm high risk'
The court heard the attack was launched shortly after Mattinson returned home at about midnight on 7 August,
After the attack, there was a 40-minute stand off with police before Mattinson and his victim could be taken to hospital.
Having been bruised across her head and body, the woman later described feeling "broken-hearted", "empty" and "devastated" by the attack, and was "struggling to cope" in the aftermath, the court heard.
The court heard he had previous convictions for violence in the 2000s, had been struggling during the course of the couple's relationship with his mental health and latterly faced an "uphill" battle to seek support from his GP and others.
A probation officer concluded he posed a "high risk of serious harm" to his victim and future partners.
