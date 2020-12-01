BBC News

Lake District charity Calvert Trust warns of financial woes

Published
image captionThe Calvert Trust offers outdoor adventures to children and adults with complex needs

A charity which helped rehabilitate profoundly disabled people for the last 45 years has warned it is on the brink of financial collapse.

The Lake District Calvert Trust offers outdoor adventure breaks for adults and children with physical and learning difficulties.

It relies heavily on income from special school residential trips, and has lost more than £1m due to lockdown.

It has now set up an urgent fundraising appeal in a bid to prevent its closure.

media captionThe Lake District high-ropes course for wheelchair users

Chairman Giles Mounsey-Heysham described Covid-19 as "the perfect storm".

He said: "We are facing permanent closure, and if it's lost we lose our facilities, our services and our wonderful staff, and they may never be replaced.

"So we're appealing for financial assistance, whether it is large or small, whether it is £1 or £1,000, because we cannot let this charity, which helps one of the most disadvantages groups in society, go to the wall."

As well as the Lake District base near Bassenthwaite, the Calvert Trust also has branches at Kielder and Exmoor, which have also been hit hard by the official guidance against overnight educational trips,

The Department for Education said in a statement: "We keep our guidance on both residential and non-residential trips under review, in line with Public Health England advice."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

  • Wainwright Society to fund charity for people with disabilities

    Published
    29 December 2019

  • The Lake District high-ropes course for wheelchair users

    Published
    17 May 2017