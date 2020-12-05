Lakes trail reopens on Storm Desmond's fifth anniversary
A popular Lake District trail has officially reopened on the fifth anniversary of Storm Desmond inflicting "truly devastating" damage.
Rain and floodwaters tore two iron bridges from their standings and washed away sections of the four miles (6.4km) of former railway line between Keswick and Threlkeld on 5 and 6 December 2015.
A £7.9m scheme has seen asphalt laid and replacement crossings constructed.
An area of tunnel has also been opened for the first time in 40 years.
Its western arch was buried during the building of the Greta Bridge in the 1970s.
The trail project included the strengthening of Rawsome's Bridge, the stabilisation of the river bank and the repair of walls in an effort to protect the path and surrounding land against future floods.
Richard Leafe, chief executive of the Lake District National Park, described the reopening as "a real relief".
"The scale of the damage inflicted by Storm Desmond, as well as by flooding, was truly devastating," he said.
"I, for one, very much doubted whether we'd be able to reconstruct and repair it, but I'm delighted to be able to say we've been able to reopen this vital route."
Funding was provided by organisations including Highways England and the European Union, while the Lake District Foundation raised £130,000.
The path forms part of a national route between the coasts of Cumbria and Yorkshire.
Storm Desmond saw record rainfall deluge Cumbria with nearly 800 bridges and 185 miles (300km) of roads across the county badly damaged or destroyed.
Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded with Carlisle, Kendal and Glenridding among the areas affected.
