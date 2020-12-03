Retired lecturer Charles Hanson completes 86 mile hospice walk
- Published
A retired university lecturer has raised about £10,000 for a hospice by walking 86 miles.
Charles Hanson, from Wetheral, near Carlisle, decided to start his fundraiser for the Eden Valley Hospice after realising he had 86 days to go until his 86th birthday.
He said he decided to use those days to cover the distance in a bid to raise the funds.
Well-wishers lined the village green in Wetheral as he completed the challenge.
Dr Hanson, who taught economics at Newcastle University, said he saw the "wonderful work" done by hospices for his late wife Anne.
"I've had so much wonderful support from the people of Wetheral and others, and often when I'm out people have pressed my money into my hands," he said.
"The hospice has lost so much of its normal charitable funding because of the lockdown. We all need to raise as much as we possibly can."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.