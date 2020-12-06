Service for Kirkby Lonsdale maids on 200th anniversary of fire deaths
Five maids killed when fire tore through an inn have been remembered at a service marking the 200th anniversary of the tragedy.
The blaze took hold at the Rose and Crown in Kirkby Lonsdale, in what is now Cumbria, in the early hours of 6 December 1820.
The victims, who had been sleeping in the attic, were aged 17 to 31.
During the service flowers were placed at the foot of a memorial in the grounds of the town's St Mary's Church.
Agnes Nicholson, Hannah Armstrong, Bella Cornthwaite and Agnes Waller all worked at the inn, while their friend, Alice Clarke, had been visiting after previously working there in the same role.
A "red-hot cinder lodged in a broom" turned into a fire which spread "ferociously", said Kirkby Lonsdale tour guide Tess Pike, who gave an address at the ceremony.
"The landlady, Mrs Roper, escaped with her two children and woke all the servants she could.
"By now, both staircases were alight and she had to flee with her hair and clothes beginning to burn. Six male servants wrenched out a window's iron stanchions.
"It must've been horrendous for the town as they'd have been known to everybody."
A public subscription following the blaze raised money for the stone memorial as well as helping pay for Mrs Roper to move next door to what was the Royal Hotel, Ms Pike added.
