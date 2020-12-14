'Misogynistic coward' jailed for Carlisle girlfriend attack
A "misogynistic coward" who "doesn't like women" has been jailed for throttling his girlfriend.
Kenneth David Pointon, 30, was high on cocaine and alcohol when he punched his partner in the face and squeezed her throat until she thought she "was going to die", Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Judge Peter Davies said Pointon had an "atrocious" domestic abuse record.
Pointon, from Carlisle, was jailed for 20 months after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm.
'Bit of a coward'
The court heard scaffolder Pointon, of Stockwell Road, was at his partner's home in the city on 18 October when he attacked her.
She attempted to use a mattress as a makeshift barrier but he was able to get to her, the court heard.
"I could not breathe at all and started to think I was going to die," she told police.
Pointon, who later confessed to downing 10 pints and "a lot of cocaine" before the attack, looked into her eyes as he throttled her and "all of a sudden" let go, the court heard.
Describing him as a "misogynist", Judge Peter Davies told Pointon: "You don't like women and you assault women - and it's easy to assault women - but you never assault men, do you, which tells me you are a bit of a coward really.
"This was a sustained, frightening assault by a young man much more physically capable than she was, in her own home."
Pointon was also banned for seven years from communicating with the woman in any way, or and going near home or work addresses.
