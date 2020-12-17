Windermere swimmers 'scared' by car tyre slasher
A mystery tyre-slasher has spread fear and anger among open-water swimmers at Windermere.
Scout Phoenix and a friend discovered punctures after they had parked in a lay-by on Rayrigg Road, Millerground, earlier this month.
The 59-year-old from Kendal said they felt "scared" by the attack which could have caused a fatal crash.
There have been reports of other similar attacks during December. Cumbria Police appealed for witnesses.
Scout, a local artist and regular swimmer, parked in the lay-by beside Queen Adelaide's Hill at about 07:30 GMT on 3 December and returned less than an hour later.
An air pressure warning light came on and after returning home, Scout found one of the tyres had deflated.
A garage later found "a perfect hole" in the side of the tyre, which cost £85 to replace.
"I felt awful, I just couldn't believe that someone could do something so destructive," said Scout.
"I drove back on the dual carriageway without realising. I could have had a serious accident or killed myself or others.
"It felt like a real personal attack and actually I felt scared.
"We didn't swim the next day. From now on we are too scared to park there."
Scout later discovered through social media that a sign had been put up aimed at swimmers in a bid to deter them from parking in the lay-by.
Heather Meek, from Burneside near Kendal, runs the South Lakes Open Water Swimmers' Facebook page, and said she knew of about five incidents since the start of December.
She believed an increase in people travelling to the area creating parking issues during lockdown had caused local frustration.
"There is just no need for causing possible fatal accidents by doing this to people's tyres," she said.
"It's a lay-by that everybody has used for years, there have been no problems.
"I think someone has just got a little fed up with it and tried to take matters in their own hands without going down the proper route of contacting the police or local council."
Police are investigating and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
