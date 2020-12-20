Scafell Pike challenge halted after 22 hours
A photographer has battled terrible weather to scale England's highest mountain six times in a row to raise money for an ill child's treatment.
Joe Giddens had aimed to climb up and down Scafell Pike for 24 hours, but bad weather forced him to halt after 22.
Marley Powell was born with a rare genetic disorder - type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
His parents want to take him to the US for treatment that could prolong his life, but which is extremely expensive.
The majority of babies born with SMA do not live beyond 18 months. Seven-month-old Marley is currently receiving the Nusinersen treatment, which finishes in six months' time and there are no more UK treatment options if his health has not improved by then.
His parents, Rosie-Mae Walton, 19, and Wes Powell, 22, from Driffield, East Yorkshire, want to take him to the US for the newly-developed Zolgensma treatment, which uses gene therapy but has a price tag of $2.1m (£1.6m).
Joe Giddens, from Leicester, began "Marley's mountain challenge" at first light on Saturday.
The 33-year-old, who works for a national news agency, battled freezing rain and winds of up to 60mph before deciding to stop on safety grounds.
He said in a tweet: "Driving rain, snow, hail and wind strong enough to knock you off your feet!! Knew early on that 9 times wasn't achievable and after dark it became even more dangerous! After nearly 22 hours and numerous falls, I made the decision to stop on safety grounds!"
