Scafell Pike challenge halted after 22 hours

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionJoe Giddens had initially set himself a target of nine ascents of the 3,209ft (978m) Lake District peak

A photographer has battled terrible weather to scale England's highest mountain six times in a row to raise money for an ill child's treatment.

Joe Giddens had aimed to climb up and down Scafell Pike for 24 hours, but bad weather forced him to halt after 22.

Marley Powell was born with a rare genetic disorder - type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

His parents want to take him to the US for treatment that could prolong his life, but which is extremely expensive.

image copyrightJoe Giddens
image captionMarley Powell's treatment in the United States is expected to cost $2.1m (£1.6m)

The majority of babies born with SMA do not live beyond 18 months. Seven-month-old Marley is currently receiving the Nusinersen treatment, which finishes in six months' time and there are no more UK treatment options if his health has not improved by then.

His parents, Rosie-Mae Walton, 19, and Wes Powell, 22, from Driffield, East Yorkshire, want to take him to the US for the newly-developed Zolgensma treatment, which uses gene therapy but has a price tag of $2.1m (£1.6m).

Joe Giddens, from Leicester, began "Marley's mountain challenge" at first light on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who works for a national news agency, battled freezing rain and winds of up to 60mph before deciding to stop on safety grounds.

image copyrightJoe Giddens
image captionHe reached the peak for the first time at 09:14 GMT on Saturday

He said in a tweet: "Driving rain, snow, hail and wind strong enough to knock you off your feet!! Knew early on that 9 times wasn't achievable and after dark it became even more dangerous! After nearly 22 hours and numerous falls, I made the decision to stop on safety grounds!"

