19th Century Kirkby Lonsdale poverty letters published
A collection of letters written 200 years ago by desperate families in poverty has been published.
One mother wrote on Boxing Day 1816 that her children were "nearly naked, for want of clothes".
They were sent by 19th Century paupers to ask for poor relief from their home parish in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria.
Some 600 letters sent between 1809 and 1836 were kept, with the town having one of the largest existing Old English Poor Law applicant collections.
The collection has been published for the first time by the British Academy in a new book, as part of its Records of Social and Economic History series.
'Family nearly starved'
The letters were mostly addressed to Stephen Garnett, a local grocer and parish officer.
One, written on 26 December, 1816 by Betty Langhorn in Lancaster, referred to times being "so very hard" and that her children were "nearly naked, for want of clothes" because she had no work.
"I hope you will remember me again this Christmas," she wrote, adding: "so I beg you will be so good as (to) send me a little relief".
Another was written on Christmas Day, 1816, by Richard Garlick, living in Chatburn, Lancashire, who wrote that times were "so very bad" he could not afford his rent and his landlord may sell his possessions.
The letters were found at the Cumbria record office in Kendal.
The collection was edited by Professor Steven King, from Nottingham Trent University, and Dr Peter Jones, from the University of Leicester.
"The letters were written in the same way that nowadays we would make an application to the benefits' office," Dr Jones explained.
"You would send letters back to your parish, the parish that was responsible for your welfare, if you got into hardship."
Another, written by Robert Beck in Mold, Flintshire, on Christmas Eve 1832, said his family of nine were "nearly starved".
Dr Jones added that the letters, some with words written phonetically and in local dialect, showed "the resilience" of people struggling with difficult life conditions.
"We have letters from families that go over 30 years. They describe the difficulties that they experience, but every single time they come on through," he added.
"People applied to local overseers and the guardians of the poor, who they knew, they knew in a face-face sense, so these were not begging letters - they were negotiations.
"It shows how local parishes were able to take care of their own poor and the poor had a moral right to be relieved, as well as a practical right."
