Coronavirus: 'Decisive' Tier 4 needed as Cumbria cases rise
Tier four restrictions are needed in Cumbria due to a rise in coronavirus cases, public health officials have said.
From Thursday, Cumbria will be moved from tier two to tier four with many businesses ordered to close and people urged to stay at home.
Cumbria's director of public health Colin Cox said infections are increasing in all six of the county's districts thanks to a new variant.
He urged people to "follow the rules".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures are necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus with the NHS "under very significant pressure".
Under tier four restrictions, non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues must close, with a new "stay at home" message introduced.
Mr Cox said the area's status is expected to be reviewed after 14 days.
He said: "The very latest data indicates that the number of new infections is increasing in all of our six districts, especially in Eden and Carlisle.
"The rate of spread as a result of the new strain is exceptionally quick and this is why decisive and immediate action is required."
He said tier four "is not dissimilar to the first lockdown" and people must stay at home apart from "travel for work, education or other legally permitted reasons".
Mr Cox said: "I would also encourage people to remain vigilant and follow the rules.
"Keep doing the simple things that really do make a difference - maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and wash your hands."
