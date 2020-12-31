BBC News

Horse killed and rider injured in Clifton crash

image captionA Land Rover was in collision with a horse and rider on the A6 at Clifton

A horse was killed and its rider seriously injured in a car crash, police have said.

Cumbria Police said a 20-year-old woman and her horse were hit by a Land Rover shortly before 15:00 GMT on Wednesday on the A6 at Clifton.

The rider was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but the horse was put down by a vet at the scene.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 70s from Penrith, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

