Kendal travel agent cashed in on currency guarantees

image captionCarlisle Crown Court heard 12,461 offences were committed over three years

A travel agency assistant manager who stole almost £50,000 from her employer has been handed a suspended sentenced.

Layla Hayhurst did not audit a £3.95 foreign currency buy-back guarantee on 12,461 separate occasions while working at the Tui store in Kendal, but issued the refund which she then claimed.

The 30-year-old, of Siding Close, Lancaster, admitted theft at an earlier hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.

She has now been sentenced to a 12-month term, suspended for two years.

The court heard the offences, which were committed over the course of three years, came to light when a cash bag was mistakenly reported missing.

When CCTV was examined, she was seen to steal £35 from a till, and further footage showed her taking more money.

Judge Nicholas Barker heard Hayhurst had been a victim of serious domestic abuse by a "deeply and dangerously controlling" former partner who had received a jail term, and was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: "It seems to me that undermined your own judgement and therefore affected your conduct,

"But I do observe that your offending carried on after the relationship ceased and after your former partner received a custodial sentence."

Handing her a suspended sentence, he also ordered her to complete 200 hours' unpaid work.

