Coronavirus: Cumbria lockdown 'inevitable' but 'light at end of the tunnel'
- Published
The third national lockdown was "inevitable" but there is "light at the end of the tunnel", Cumbria's director of public health has said.
Colin Cox said a new, more transmissible variant of coronavirus was behind the county's rise in cases.
In the week to 31 December, Carlisle had almost 850 cases per 100,000 people, while Copeland's 213% increase was the largest in the country.
He said lockdown was an "unfortunate necessity" until people are vaccinated.
Mr Cox told BBC Radio Cumbria: "It's another dark day in this pandemic, however I think it has been inevitable for a long time.
"I entirely understand it just feels like this is Groundhog Day, however the prime minister was right when he said there is a very big difference this time, and that big difference is we now have two vaccines.
"That will get us through this. While it feels dark at the moment, that light at the end of the tunnel is absolutely still there.
"This is an unfortunate necessity to help get us through the difficult months of January and February. After that, light is definitely still there."
Mr Cox had previously called on the government to postpone the reopening of primary schools in the county amid fears the new variant meant "when you do get an outbreak, you get an awful lot more people affected".
He said this was borne out by outbreaks in workplaces, schools and the wider community, adding: "We are now starting to see the impact of Christmas mixing as well."
The national lockdown was announced shortly after bosses of hospitals in Carlisle and Whitehaven moved to their most serious alert level due to a "significant rise" in coronavirus cases.
