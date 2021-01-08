Covid-hit North Cumbria hospitals suspend outpatient services
- Published
Several hospitals have suspended outpatient appointments for all but urgent cases to cope with a rise in a coronavirus cases.
Clinics at the Cumberland Infirmary, West Cumberland Hospital and community sites will be suspended for two weeks, the trust that runs hospitals said.
"Urgent appointments will still go ahead on a case by case basis", a spokesman added.
The hospitals have seen a "doubling" of Covid-19 patients within a week.
Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, said the rise in cases combined with a number of staff having to self-isolate "brings challenges in delivering our normal services".
Staff from non-urgent outpatient clinics will be redeployed to help maintain core and emergency services.
Dr Harpin said: "We realise this can be distressing for patients awaiting appointments, however this decision has been made to prioritise the safety and healthcare needs of our patients.
"We will endeavour to restart all services as soon as it is safe to do so and will continue to share regular updates."
All affected patients will be contacted and anyone who is not told their appointment has been cancelled should attend as planned, the trust said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.