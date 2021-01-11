Wedding buffet fork attacker admits wounding
- Published
A man attacked a fellow wedding guest with a fork because he falsely thought he had pushed his wife over, a court has heard.
Edward Leighton, 61, attacked Alan Hodgson in the buffet queue at a hotel near Keswick, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Leighton, of Mardale Road, Carlisle, had denied intent to cause grievous bodily harm but admitted wounding.
He was granted bail and will be sentenced on 18 February.
Leighton, his wife and two daughters were attending a wedding at the Armathwaite Hall Hotel, in Bassenthwaite on 17 November 2018.
'Puncture injuries'
A statement read out to the court on his behalf said: "I accept that I ran over to Mr Hodgson in the mistaken, but at the time genuinely held, belief he had unlawfully assaulted my wife.
"And, believing I was protecting my wife from him, I assaulted him by striking him several times to the head.
"I accept I had a fork in my hand at the time, having been queuing for the buffet meal.
"I accept I struck the victim while I had the fork in my hand, several times, and did cause the puncture injuries he sustained.
"I accept my actions were unlawful and disproportionate and, with hindsight, were not justified and did not constitute reasonable defence of another person."
The judge, Recorder Neville Biddle, who adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports. said: "I am bound to warn you, because it is a serious offence, a custodial sentence will be at the forefront of my mind."
Leighton had been due to stand trial accused of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but a guilty plea to the lesser charge was accepted by the court.