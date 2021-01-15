BBC News

A66 crash near Baron's Hill leaves one man dead

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe driver of the Jaguar died in the crash on the A66 near Baron's Hill

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The collision happened on the A66 near Baron's Hill, Penrith, at about 07:20 GMT on Thursday.

The driver of a Jaguar car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who was driving the heavy goods vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Related Topics

  • Cumbria Constabulary
  • Penrith

Related Internet Links

  • Cumbria Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.