Parents 'frustrated' as 45 children denied special school places
Dozens of children with severe learning disabilities have been denied a place at Cumbria's six special schools.
The County Council said it had 121 applications for 76 available places and blamed a lack of government funds.
But parents said they were worried that the 45 children who missed out would have to go to mainstream schools.
Jenny Beddows' son Sebastian, who has autism, was denied a place at Mayfield School in Whitehaven. She said he would not "cope" in a mainstream school.
Ms Beddows, whose son is also non-verbal, said: "Sebastian's level of need is so high that he will not be able to cope in a mainstream school classroom.
"He can't sit down and has no sense of danger so he's a risk to others and himself because of his behaviour."
Ms Beddows said she would appeal against the decision, but said she thought she might have to give up work to home-school her son.
She said: "I shouldn't have to choose between Sebastian's education and safety but I have a job and don't know how I'll be able to manage financially if I'm not able to work."
There is currently provision for 660 children at the six Cumbrian special schools - with 76 places available for the September intake.
Councillor Sue Sanderson, cabinet member for schools and learning, said: "Unfortunately, overall demand for places exceeds the number available each year.
"We understand parents' frustration and we are lobbying central government to provide the additional funding that is needed to meet the growing demand.
"This situation is not unique to Cumbria, local authorities are struggling to meet increasing demand."
She said the county council spent £11.5m on special needs schools a year - around £20,000 per pupil and those who had to attend mainstreams schools would get extra support.
The Department for Education said it was investing an extra £730m in special needs education.