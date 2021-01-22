Workington shop robbers jailed after leaving worker 'terrified'
Two men who wielded an axe and crow bar as they raided a shop have been jailed.
Brian Holliday, 34, and Mark Huddart, 29, robbed McColl's in Harrington Road, Workington, Cumbria, in November.
Holliday was heard saying words to the effect of "I will put something in your skull" after going on the other side of the counter where the shop worker was.
Holliday, of Harrington Road, Workington, was jailed for 49 months, and Huddart, of no fixed address, for 45 months, after they admitted robbery.
Carlisle Crown Court heard one of the masked men demanded the key to a safe and accused the male worker of lying when he said he did not have one, as he desperately tried to open the till.
When the till was opened, cash was stuffed into a carrier bag before the robbers fled when a customer entered.
A woman who had been in the back of the store saw her colleague looking "shaken up" with "tears in his eyes" and struggling to speak, the court was told.
The robbery, which happened at around 08:00 GMT on 4 November, was the third at the store in a month.
In an impact statement, the shop assistant described how the incident had changed him, causing him to feel constantly on edge.
"I didn't know what he was doing behind my back while I was emptying the till and I was just too terrified to even look," he said.
"I can only hope that as time goes on I will heal and go back to being the carefree happy worker that I once was."
Sentencing the men, Judge Nicholas Barker described their actions as "a very serious act of robbery".
He added: "Shops of this sort and the shop workers that work within them are vulnerable to this form of attack. You, in my judgement, knew that and so targeted this as a shop where you could effect a robbery of this sort."
