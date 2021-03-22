Lake District: Tourism hopes for bounce back after 'difficult year'
Tourism in Cumbria has endured an "extraordinarily difficult" year but can "come back stronger than ever", a travel industry boss has said.
The sector is usually worth £3bn a year to the local economy, but figures released in January showed coronavirus had led to losses of about £2bn.
However, the tourism board said it is ready to welcome back visitors.
A new marketing campaign is one of the measures aimed at encouraging people to visit safely and responsibly.
The effects of coronavirus on visitor numbers to the National Park had previously been described as "equivalent to three winter seasons in a row".
Gill Haigh, managing director at Cumbria Tourism, said: "It has been an extraordinarily difficult year but I'm immensely proud of how our industry has worked together to survive, innovate and diversify ready to come back stronger than ever.
"Despite being unable to meet in person, I feel as though I know our members better than ever. One silver lining has been the opportunity to reach out personally to so many business owners.
"We undertook in-depth visitor research last summer to better understand the background and needs of returning and first-time visitors and we are now in a fantastic position to encourage new and returning tourists."
She added that the industry would "continue to adapt and refine" as the realities of a post-Covid world became more clear.
