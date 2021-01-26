Lee McKnight death: Two more deny murder of man found in river
Two more people have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man whose body was discovered in a river.
Lee McKnight, who was 26 and from Carlisle, was found in the River Caldew, near Cummersdale, on 24 July.
Police have charged seven people in connection with his death.
Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street, and Arron Mark Graham, 25, of Blackwell Road, both Carlisle, had been unable to attend last week's hearing due to Covid restrictions where they are on remand.
Four other people, including a mother and daughter, did appear at Carlisle Crown Court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.
Another woman denied a separate charge of assisting of an offender.
A trial is due to start on 10 May.
