Cumbria winter scenes expand online exhibition
An exhibition showcasing the work of a family of pioneering photographers from Cumbria has been extended as more images of winter have come to light.
Edward Sankey and his sons Raymond and Eric ran a photographic business in Barrow from the 1890s to the 1960s.
Volunteers have been working with the charity Signal Film and Media to catalogue the archive of thousands of pictures, many previously unseen.
Further images have been added to the exhibition which can be viewed online.
Each photograph is illustrated with information uncovered by the volunteers, many of them keen local historians, along with their personal reflections.
Project manager Julia Parks said: "Over Christmas we had the chance to look at a few more boxes in the collection and discovered a whole host of unseen images we felt we must share in this extended exhibition."
Of the volunteers, she added: "What's exciting for me is working with a group of people who all have very different experiences and they all bring totally different interpretations."
Volunteers have also spoken of how they are enjoying the project.
John Harrison, said: "The [photographs] are a visual pleasure in their own right, but they are also very thought provoking, raising many questions about how people lived in the past, both physically and socially."
Martin Bates said: "Opening each image, to describe and catalogue, is like having a new present every time.
"Occasionally you are disappointed, perhaps with an image of a country road, but with research, almost every instance leads to new knowledge.
"I especially enjoy the collaboration, where fellow volunteers' expertise produces answers, when you struggle."
Les Eveson said: "This project is important, especially at the moment, because it gives a sense of being connected to people of the time."
