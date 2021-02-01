Angel the horse rescued from Kendal slurry pit
A horse has been rescued after getting stuck in a slurry pit.
The 26-year-old called Angel was "well and truly trapped" in the 1m (3ft) by 1m hole near Kendal, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said.
Two crews were called shortly before 10:00 GMT on Sunday to extricate the animal which had become wedged in the access pit to a slurry store.
The fire service said the three-hour rescue was a "real team effort" aided by a farmer.
A fire service spokesman said: "Crews worked tirelessly along with the farmer to free the horse, utilising the farmer's two diggers and tele-handler.
"The crews quite literally dug the horse out, then using an animal rescue kit lifted the horse to safety.
"The horse was successfully rescued and is now hopefully going to make a full recovery."
