Man, 19, arrested over spate of Maryport arson attacks
A man has been arrested after a spate of arson attacks around a town in Cumbria.
Cumbria Police said three vehicles were set alight around Maryport in the early hours of Friday with the attacks "potentially linked".
There was also an attempted burglary of the Long and Small Garage and Car Wash in Flimby with damage caused, a spokesman said.
The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson.
The force said it was investigating the following incidents:
- 02:20 GMT an attempted burglary at the garage and car wash
- 05:17 two vehicles set alight and three others receiving fire damage on Maryport's Solway Trading Estate
- 06:02 suspicious activity outside a property on Senhouse Street, Maryport
- 06:08 a vehicle fire on Station Street, Maryport
- 07:03 theft from a vehicle on Curzon Street, Maryport
