Lake District mountain rescuers thank walkers for staying away
Mountain rescuers have thanked people for following lockdown rules after a drop in the number of call outs.
The Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said there was a "massive and very worrying spike" in the first two weeks of January but figures have since fallen dramatically.
"The fells are quiet and the situation is starting to slowly improve," an association spokesman said.
"There will be a time when we can all get out there fully," he added.
The association, which represents 12 rescue teams in the Lake District, said there were 19 call outs in the first fortnight of 2021 compared to seven in the same period in 2020.
But in the three weeks since there were seven, compared to 18 in the same timeframe last year.
In a letter to walkers and fell enthusiasts, the association spokesman said: "Your efforts and sacrifices are really appreciated."
But, he warned, now is not the time to relax, adding: "Please continue to stick to the rules."
There are about 400 volunteers across the 12 teams carrying out an average of 600 rescues a year.
