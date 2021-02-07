Carlisle attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
A 38-year-old man suffered a stab wound at a home on Warwick Street in Carlisle at about 21:45 GMT on Saturday, Cumbria Police said.
He is described as being in a critical but stable condition in hospital, a force spokesman added.
The spokesman said two local men aged 23 and 24 were arrested and remain in police custody.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.