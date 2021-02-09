Newton Rigg College to shut after no buyer found
- Published
A 125-year-old agricultural college in Cumbria is set to close with more than 100 job losses after last-ditch attempts to find a buyer for it failed.
Newton Rigg had been deemed financially unviable and a review found no suitable bids were received to take it over.
More than 500 students and apprentices attend but the Further Education Commissioner said "most" courses and training could be found elsewhere.
Owner Askham Bryan College plans to sell the site when it closes in July.
Arrangements are being developed to ensure land-based training continues in the Penrith area, the college said.
Its governing body accepted the recommendation on Monday.
'Attack on working class'
Established in 1896, the site was taken over by Askham Bryan in 2011 and it has 536 students, including apprentices.
A group set up to keep it open had tried to find another college to take it over, after two previous bids were deemed unsuitable.
Tim Whitaker, chief executive officer and principal at Askham Bryan College, said he regretted "the upset" the closure and job losses will cause.
"Whilst it was very disappointing that the strategic review didn't receive a sustainable option for Newton Rigg campus, we welcome the plans for the preservation of land-based provision in Cumbria.
"We will support and work with those involved in these plans, to ensure that current students and future applicants interested in land-based courses have a smooth transition."
He added that the college had "always been clear" educational provision would not continue at Newton Rigg from July 2021, and students, staff and the local community were told in 2020.
Jo Lappin, chief executive of Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, said it was "very disappointed" a solution to keep the campus going could not be found.
"We are reassured that alternative provision will be available to ensure that young people can continue to access land-based provision and we welcome the opportunity to work with the new organisations' providing this," she added.
The University College Union (UCU) regional official Iain Owens said: "It will be incredibly hard for students affected by its closure to instead make a 45 mile round trip to Carlisle College.
"The sale of the site is nothing short of an attack on working class education."
Conservative MP Neil Hudson, who represents Penrith and The Border, said it was "vital" to continue to fight to maintain land-based education in Cumbria.
"Live discussions are continuing and plans are taking shape to look into other potential solutions for continuity of educational provision in Eden.
"It is important that we look to the future and not to view this as the end of Newton Rigg."
