Carlisle rape trial: Man 'forced himself' on schoolgirl
A schoolgirl who reported being raped told police her attacker "forced himself" on her, a court has heard.
The youngster was one of two girls alleged to have been raped at a house in Carlisle.
James Alexander Nelson, 35, from Hallbankgate, Cumbria, denies raping one of the girls while Arran William Toal, 37, of Carlisle, denies raping the other.
Both men also deny alternative charges of sexual activity with a child.
The girls were 13 and 14 at the time, while the defendants were 32 and 34.
'Crying silently'
At jury at Carlisle Crown Court was played footage of interviews the teenagers gave to officers.
Both girls said they were given alcohol at an address on 20 January 2018 before being driven to a property in a different part of the city by Mr Nelson, having understood they would instead be given a lift to one of their own homes.
One of the girls told police: "I couldn't even stand straight because I can't really handle alcohol."
She said Mr Nelson "pinned" her to the floor after taking her upstairs.
"He just forced himself on me. I was like 'what are you doing? Get off me. This is really wrong'."
The other girl spoke in her interview of being taken upstairs by a man and recalled it being "pitch black".
"I was crying silently because I didn't want him to hear me. It felt like for ever. It felt like a long time," she said of the alleged rape.
She added she was aware of her friend also being in the room, telling police: "I could hear her sobbing."
Both men have insisted nothing sexual took place.
The trial continues.