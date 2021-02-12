BBC News

Carlisle to Settle train removes dangerous icicles in tunnel

Published
image copyrightNETWORK RAIL
image captionStaff managed to remove some icicles by hand

Network Rail has used a special train to remove dangerous 5ft (1.5m) icicles dangling from the roof of a tunnel on the Settle to Carlisle line.

The operator said some icicles were also cleared by hand by staff during the freezing weather conditions.

The icicles can fall and cause delays to passing trains.

Infrastructure director Chris Pye said: "Our extreme weather action teams prepare for when winter bites so we're ready to keep the railway running."

image copyrightNETWORK RAIL
image captionThe icicles can disrupt trains if they fall

Network Rail also has special winter trains, with hot air blowers, steam jets, brushes and scrapers to clear snow and ice from the tracks.

Empty trains, known as ghost trains, often run overnight to keep the tracks clear.

image copyrightNetwork Rail
image captionThe icicles were on the Blea Moor tunnel in North Yorkshire

Earlier this week, Northumbria Police also helped Highway Maintenance remove dangerous icicles from the southbound Central Motorway in Newcastle.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.