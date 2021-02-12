Cumbria couple arrested over adoption baby's death
- Published
A couple have been arrested following the death of a baby boy they were set to adopt.
The child was under the care of Cumbria County Council but was living with the couple before his adoption was formally confirmed.
The authority called it a "deeply distressing case" and has recommended an independent safeguarding review is carried out.
It declined to comment further while the police investigation continues.
It is understood the North West Ambulance Service was called on 6 January and the child was taken to Furness General Hospital in Barrow before being transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
He died the next day.
A final adoption order had not yet been granted by the courts, however it is a requirement of the Adoption and Children Act 2002 that a child lives with their adoptive parents for a period before an application for an adoption order can be made.
John Readman, executive director of people at the council, said: "This is a deeply distressing case and our thoughts are with the little boy's family.
"We can confirm that he was looked after by the local authority and at the time of his death was placed with adoptive parents.
"The county council, as part of the Cumbria Safeguarding Children Partnership, has recommended that a full independent safeguarding review is carried out.
"A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are unable to make any further comment at this stage."